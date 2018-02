BRIEF-Tredegar Q4 Loss Per Share $0.54

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Tredegar Corp:

* TREDEGAR REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.54

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.20 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

* TREDEGAR - SEVERAL SIGNIFICANT SPECIAL ITEMS IMPACTED Q4 RESULTS REPORTED UNDER GAAP, WHICH AGGREGATED TO A NET CHARGE OF $0.72 PER SHARE

* COMPANY CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE A “SIGNIFICANT” PRODUCT TRANSITION AFTER 2018 IN THE PERSONAL CARE OPERATING SEGMENT OF PE FILMS

* QTRLY SALES $‍259.5 MILLION VERSUS $205.7 MILLION​

* ‍PRE-TAX CHARGES OF $101.3 MILLION IN QUARTER RELATED TO IMPAIRMENT OF ASSETS AT FLEXIBLE PACKAGING FILMS​

* QTRLY EPS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS $0.20