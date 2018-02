BRIEF-TreeHouse Foods Announces Plans To Complete Facility Closure In Battle Creek, Mich.

Jan 31 (Reuters) - TreeHouse Foods Inc:

* TREEHOUSE FOODS ANNOUNCES PLANS TO COMPLETE FACILITY CLOSURE IN BATTLE CREEK, MICH.

* TREEHOUSE FOODS INC - CURRENT PRODUCTION AT BATTLE CREEK WILL BE MOVED TO OTHER TREEHOUSE CEREAL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES

* TREEHOUSE FOODS INC - EXPECTS CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $0.38 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE INCURRED IN 2018

* TREEHOUSE FOODS - COSTS TO CLOSE REMAINDER OF BATTLE CREEK FACILITY ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $30 MILLION OF WHICH ABOUT $20 MILLION IS EXPECTED TO BE IN CASH

* TREEHOUSE FOODS INC - CLOSURE OF REMAINING OPERATIONS AT BATTLE CREEK WILL AFFECT APPROXIMATELY 84 EMPLOYEES BY Q4 OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: