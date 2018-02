BRIEF-TreeHouse Foods Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.02

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Treehouse Foods Inc:

* TREEHOUSE FOODS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS, PROVIDES 2018 GUIDANCE; COMPANY ANNOUNCES SG&A REDUCTION TARGET OF $30 MILLION IN 2018; $55 MILLION RUN RATE EXPECTED AT THE END OF 2018

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.02

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $5.40

* Q4 SALES FELL 4.3 PERCENT TO $1.7 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.00 TO $2.40 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* PLANS TO REDUCE SALARIED HEADCOUNT ACROSS ORGANIZATION BY MID-YEAR 2018

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.93, REVENUE VIEW $1.69 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE IN 2018 TO APPROXIMATELY $5.9 TO $6.1 BILLION

* IN QUARTER, ‍COMPANY RECORDED IMPAIRMENT LOSSES OF $276.4 MILLION RELATED TO SNACKS SEGMENT‘S GOODWILL​

* EXPECTS SAVINGS IN 2018 TO TOTAL ABOUT $30 MILLION, WITH A RUN RATE IMPACT OF $55 MILLION EXITING

‍IN REGARD TO Q1 OF 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS EARNINGS IN RANGE OF $0.10 TO $0.20 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE​