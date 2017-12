BRIEF-Treehouse Foods Successfully Completes Amendment To Credit Agreement

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Treehouse Foods Inc:

* TREEHOUSE FOODS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT

* TREEHOUSE FOODS INC - HAS EXECUTED AN AMENDMENT AND EXTENSION OF ITS EXISTING SENIOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY, EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 1, 2017

* TREEHOUSE FOODS INC - AS AMENDED, SENIOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY NOW INCLUDES A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND TWO TERM LOANS

* TREEHOUSE FOODS INC - AMENDMENT RESIZES REVOLVER FROM $900 MILLION TO $750 MILLION DUE 2023

* TREEHOUSE FOODS INC - AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY HAS $1.65 BILLION OF CREDIT MATURING IN 2023 AND $500 MILLION OF CREDIT MATURING IN 2025