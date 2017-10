Oct 27 (Reuters) - Trelleborg AB

* Q3 ‍net sales for Q3 of 2017 rose 3 percent to SEK 7,310 m (7,072).​

* Says ‍Q4 demand is expected to be on a par with, or slightly better than, Q3 of 2017 adjusted for seasonal variations​

* Trelleborg AB Q3 ‍ebit, excluding items affecting comparability, rose 1 percent to SEK 920 m​

* Reuters poll: Trelleborg Q3 core EBIT was seen at SEK 907 million, sales at sek 7,361 million