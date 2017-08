July 20 (Reuters) - Trematon Capital Investments Ltd :

* ‍diversifies portfolio with investment in uk real estate private equity market​

* Has invested in uk real estate market via Ask Partners, a boutique real estate private equity start up, based in London​

* Made an initial equity contribution of £4.3 million, represents a 40% shareholding in investment co and 20% shareholding in management co​