FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-Tremor Video Inc Q2 revenue $48.9 million
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 3, 2017 / 1:10 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Tremor Video Inc Q2 revenue $48.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Tremor Video Inc

* Tremor Video reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue rose 32 percent to $48.9 million

* Q2 net loss per share $0.05

* Sees Q3 revenue in the range of $46.0 to $50.0 million

* Sees FY revenue in the range of $182.0 million to $192.0 million

* Sees Q3 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.0 million to $4.0 million

* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA in the range of $3.0 million to $7.0 million

* Sees Q3 total spend in the range of $81.0 million to $85.0 million

* Sees FY total spend in the range of $320.0 million to $330.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.