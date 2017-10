Oct 2 (Reuters) - Trendlines Group Ltd

* Trendlines portfolio company Vensica Medical receives US$2 million investment from Cogentix Medical

* Cogentix holds option to acquire entire share capital of Vensica if business and clinical milestones achieved

* Should options to acquire Vensica be excercised, company expects to receive net proceeds of about US$2.6 million & net gain of about US$1.3 million