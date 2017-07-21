FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 days ago
BRIEF-Trevali Mining reports Q2 production
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 21, 2017 / 1:38 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Trevali Mining reports Q2 production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Trevali Mining Corp:

* Trevali Mining Corp - ‍preliminary Q2 production was 12.1 million payable pounds of zinc, 3.0 million payable pounds of lead at Santander zinc mine​

* Trevali Mining Corp - ‍2017 production guidance estimate for perkoa mine is 165-170 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate​

* Trevali Mining Corp - ‍total site cash costs for 2017 are estimated at approximately US$95-100 per tonne milled for perkoa mine​

* Trevali Mining Corp sees ‍52-57 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate production for 2017 at santander mine​

* Trevali Mining Corp sees ‍700,000-900,000 ounces of payable silver production for 2017 at Santander mine​

* Trevali-Preliminary Q2 production 30 million pounds of payable zinc, 9.9 million pounds payable lead, 385,505 payable pounds silver at Caribou & Santander mines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.