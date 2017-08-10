FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trevali Q2 basic income per share $0.00
August 10, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Trevali Q2 basic income per share $0.00

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Trevali Mining Corp

* Trevali reports Q2-2017 financial results

* Trevali Mining Corp qtrly basic income per share $0.00

* Qtrly concentrate sales revenue of $47 million, up 110% versus $22.4-million in Q2-2016

* Trevali Mining Corp - quarterly consolidated zinc production of 29.9 million payable lbs, lead production of 9.9 million payable lbs and 385,505 payable ozs

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view C$66.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

