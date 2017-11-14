BRIEF-Trevali reports Q3 loss per share $0.01

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Trevali Mining Corp

* Trevali reports Q3-2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.01

* Trevali Mining Corp qtrly ‍concentrate sales revenue of $81.6 million, up 86% versus $43.9 million in Q3-2016​

* Trevali Mining Corp - ‍Quarterly consolidated zinc production of 58.4 million payable lbs, lead production of 12.5 million payable lbs

* Trevali Mining Corp - ‍ 2017 production guidance estimate for perkoa mine is 165 million pounds -170 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate​

* Trevali Mining Corp - ‍Quarterly consolidated production of 433,442 payable ozs of silver & 73.3 million payable lbs of zinc equivalent​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: