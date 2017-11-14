FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Trevali reports Q3 loss per share $0.01
Sections
Featured
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
economy
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Middle East
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Italy's election pits populists against populists
euro zone
Italy's election pits populists against populists
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 14, 2017 / 9:15 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Trevali reports Q3 loss per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Trevali Mining Corp

* Trevali reports Q3-2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.01

* Trevali Mining Corp qtrly ‍concentrate sales revenue of $81.6 million, up 86% versus $43.9 million in Q3-2016​

* Trevali Mining Corp - ‍Quarterly consolidated zinc production of 58.4 million payable lbs, lead production of 12.5 million payable lbs

* Trevali Mining Corp - ‍ 2017 production guidance estimate for perkoa mine is 165 million pounds -170 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate​

* Trevali Mining Corp - ‍Quarterly consolidated production of 433,442 payable ozs of silver & 73.3 million payable lbs of zinc equivalent​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.