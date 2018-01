Jan 5 (Reuters) - Trevena Inc:

* TREVENA INC - ON JAN 5, FDA INDICATED TO THE CO THAT PDUFA REVIEW DATE FOR OLINVO NDA IS NOV 2‍​

* TREVENA SAYS FDA ALSO INDICATED IT PLANS TO HOLD AN ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING TO DISCUSS NDA​ - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2CH9XxD) Further company coverage: