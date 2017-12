Dec 13 (Reuters) - TREVO CAPITAL LTD -

* A LARGE PORTION OF THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO COMPRISES OF SHARES IN STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

* PRIOR TO THE RESIGNATION OF STEINHOFF CEO, SHARES HELD BY CO COMPRISED APPROXIMATELY 54% OF THE TOTAL ASSETS OF THE COMPANY

* AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON DEC 11, STEINHOFF SHARES COMPRISE AN ESTIMATED 15% OF TOTAL ASSETS OF COMPANY AND IS VALUED AT ABOUT $21 MILLION