FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tri Pointe Group, Inc. reports 2017 third quarter results
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 25, 2017 / 10:20 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Tri Pointe Group, Inc. reports 2017 third quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Tri Pointe Group Inc

* Tri Pointe Group, Inc. Reports 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.48

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $648.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $707.6 million

* Tri Pointe Group Inc - ‍backlog units at quarter end of 2,265 homes compared to 1,711, an increase of 32%​

* Tri Pointe Group Inc - ‍anticipates its homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in a range of 21.0% to 22.0% for Q4​

* Qtrly new home orders of 1,268, an increase of 36% from Q3 2016 ​

* Tri Pointe Group Inc - ‍anticipates its homebuilding gross margin percentage in a range of 20.0% to 21.0% for full year​

* Tri Pointe Group Inc - ‍expects its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue to be in range of 7.6% to 7.8% for Q4 and 10.2% to 10.4% for FY

* Tri Pointe Group - ‍anticipates delivering about 75% to 80% of its 2,265 units in backlog as of September 30, 2017 for Q4​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.