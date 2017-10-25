BRIEF-Tri Pointe Group, Inc. reports 2017 third quarter results

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Tri Pointe Group Inc
* Tri Pointe Group, Inc. Reports 2017 third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.48
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $648.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $707.6 million
* Tri Pointe Group Inc - backlog units at quarter end of 2,265 homes compared to 1,711, an increase of 32%
* Tri Pointe Group Inc - anticipates its homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in a range of 21.0% to 22.0% for Q4
* Qtrly new home orders of 1,268, an increase of 36% from Q3 2016
* Tri Pointe Group Inc - anticipates its homebuilding gross margin percentage in a range of 20.0% to 21.0% for full year
* Tri Pointe Group Inc - expects its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue to be in range of 7.6% to 7.8% for Q4 and 10.2% to 10.4% for FY
* Tri Pointe Group - anticipates delivering about 75% to 80% of its 2,265 units in backlog as of September 30, 2017 for Q4