Nov 14 (Reuters) - Trian Fund Management:

* Trian Fund Management cuts share stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp to 22.4 million shares from 32.4 million shares - ‍​SEC filing

* Trian Fund Management - change in holdings are as of Sept 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2017‍​ Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2AFoEN9) Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2vNd7fW) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)