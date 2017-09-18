BRIEF-Trian issues letter to Procter & Gamble shareholders addressing key questions

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co:

* Trian issues letter to fellow Procter & Gamble shareholders addressing key shareholder questions

* Trian says ‍urges fellow shareholders to put a shareholder on p&g board by voting “for” Nelson Peltz on white proxy card ​

* Trian Fund Management says Trian is not suggesting P&G move out of Cincinnati​

* Trian Fund Management says Trian is not seeking to cut costs beyond P&G's current $12 billion - $13 billion plan​