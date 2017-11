Nov 15 (Reuters) - ‍Trian Fund Management :

* ‍Trian Fund Management says Independent inspector’s preliminary report shows Nelson Peltz elected to Procter & Gamble’s board of directors

* ‍Trian Fund Management says according to official preliminary voting tabulation, P&G shareholders have elected Nelson Peltz to P&G’s board ​

* ‍Trian Fund Management says "Strongly urges P&G to accept inspector's tabulation"​