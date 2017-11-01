FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Triangle Capital Corp reports third quarter results
Sections
Featured
Williamson named as new Defence Secretary
Politics
Williamson named as new Defence Secretary
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Technology
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
Sport
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 1, 2017 / 9:38 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-Triangle Capital Corp reports third quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Triangle Capital Corp

* Triangle Capital Corporation reports third quarter 2017 results, announces quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, and announces exploration of certain strategic alternatives

* Triangle Capital Corp qtrly ‍net investment income per share $0.36​

* Triangle Capital Corp -co’s ‍NAV at September 30, 2017, was $13.20 per share as compared to $14.83 per share at June 30, 2017​

* Triangle Capital - ‍Board elected to pursue exploration of certain strategic alternatives, including potential sale of certain investments, others

* Triangle Capital - ‍Board engaged in discussions with investment banking firms, expects to announce formal engagement of advisor in near future​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.