BRIEF-Tribune media company reports Q3 EPS of $0.31

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Tribune Media Co

* Tribune media company reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.31

* Q3 loss per share $0.21 from continuing operations

* q3 revenue $450.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $461.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Operating results in quarter negatively impacted by higher program impairment charges at WGN America​

* In light of previously announced transaction with Sinclair, co is not providing financial guidance for full year 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)