BRIEF-Tribune Media, members of board, and Sinclair Broadcast Group enters MOU
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
September 15, 2017 / 9:37 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Tribune Media, members of board, and Sinclair Broadcast Group enters MOU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc

* Tribune Media - Co, members of board, Sinclair Broadcast Group entered MOU to resolve individual claims asserted by 4 purported Tribune shareholders​

* Tribune Media - ‍MOU acknowledges that co filed certain supplemental disclosures with SEC on Aug. 16 - SEC filing

* Tribune Media - ‍MOU will not affect timing of special meeting of co’s shareholders, timing of merger,amount,form of consideration to be paid in merger​

* Tribune Media - ‍MOU acknowledges co communicated to various parties that for potential divestitures, 'standstill' obligations of third parties were waived​ Source text: [bit.ly/2xERgIS] Further company coverage:

