4 days ago
BRIEF-Tribune Media Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.36
August 9, 2017 / 11:38 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Tribune Media Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.36

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Tribune Media Co:

* Tribune Media Company reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.36

* Q2 loss per share $0.34 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $469.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $475.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tribune Media Co - ‍in Q2 of 2017, company recorded a non-cash pretax impairment charge of $58.8 million or $0.51 per common share​

* Tribune Media Co - remain on track to close previously announced transaction with Sinclair.

* Tribune Media - ‍in Q2, recorded impairment charge to further write down investment in careerbuilder

* Tribune Media Co - in connection with Sinclair transaction, co not providing financial guidance for 2017, nor conducting a conf call regarding its Q2 results

* Tribune Media Co - ‍"expect a much more profitable 2018 with more original hours than network has ever carried​" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

