BRIEF-Trican reports Q2 ‍net income per share $0.03​

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Trican Well Service Ltd-

* Trican reports second quarter results for 2017 and updates 2017 capital program

* Q2 revenue c$137.2 million

* Q2 revenue view c$98.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Trican Well Service Ltd qtrly ‍net income per share $0.03​

* Trican Well Service Ltd says expects to spend approximately $25 million on capital equipment during second half of 2017

* Trican Well Service Ltd - "‍believe that demand is sufficient that two more fracturing crews can be added in Q3"​

* Trican Well Service Ltd - ‍expects to spend approximately $25 million on capital equipment during second half of 2017​