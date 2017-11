Nov 1 (Reuters) - Trican Well Service Ltd -

* Trican reports third quarter results for 2017

* Q3 revenue C$362.8 million versus I/B/E/S view C$312.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.14

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Now anticipates strong demand for co’s services will continue beyond 2017 and into the first half of 2018‍​

* Trican Well Service Ltd qtrly ‍net income per share diluted $0.13​