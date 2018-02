BRIEF-Trican Reports Q4 Diluted Earnigs Per Share $0.05

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Trican Well Service Ltd:

* TRICAN REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS FOR 2017

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 144 PERCENT TO C$280.5 MILLION

* FIRST HALF 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PROGRAM IS NOW PROJECTED TO BE $33 MILLION

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNIGS PER SHARE $ 0.05 ‍​

* WAGE RATE ADJUSTMENTS ARE ANTICIPATED TO COST TRICAN APPROXIMATELY $15 MILLION ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS

* CONTINUES TO SEE AN INCREASE TO MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AS THE INTENSITY OF HYDRAULIC FRACTURING INCREASES

* BELIEVE EXPENSING, RATHER THAN CAPITALIZING FLUID ENDS WILL RESULT IN DECREASE TO ANNUAL FY CAP EX PROGRAM BY $25 MILLION TO $30 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)