BRIEF-Tricon Capital Group provides update on its single-family rental business
September 25, 2017 / 12:51 PM / in 24 days

BRIEF-Tricon Capital Group provides update on its single-family rental business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Tricon Capital Group Inc:

* Tricon Capital Group provides update on its single-family rental business

* Tricon Capital Group Inc - got letter from staff of SEC with subject “in matter of certain single family rental securitizations”​

* Tricon Capital Group - ‍letter includes subpoena requests production of certain documents, communications related to tah’s securitization transactions​

* Tricon Capital Group - ‍SEC’s letter indicates investigation is fact-finding inquiry, does not mean that sec has negative opinion of any person or security​

* Tricon Capital Group - estimates total property damage from hurricane harvey, before taking into account available insurance proceeds, of $5 million to $6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

