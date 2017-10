Sept 26 (Reuters) - Trigano Sa

* Q4 SALES EUR 394.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 285.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* HIGH LEVEL OF ORDER BACKLOGS ALLOW GROWTH IN SALES FOR FY 2017/2018

* WILL PURSUE ITS PROGRAMME TO EXPAND PRODUCTION CAPACITY AIMING AT BEING ABLE TO MEET EXPECTED INCREASE IN DEMAND‍​