BRIEF-Trilogy Metals says South32's Unit Owns About 6.5 Mln Shares in Co

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Trilogy Metals Inc:

* TRILOGY METALS ANNOUNCES A NEW LARGE SHAREHOLDER AND THE COMPANY‘S CEO SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASES HIS SHARE POSITION

* TRILOGY METALS SAYS CEO RICK VAN NIEUWENHUYSE INCREASED SHAREHOLDINGS OF CO BY ABOUT 1.7 MILLION SHARES, OWNING ABOUT 2.6 PCT OF CO

* UNIT OF SOUTH32LIMITED HAS BECOME NEW SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDER OWNING ABOUT 6.5 MILLION SHARES OR ABOUT 6 PERCENT OF SHARES​ OF CO

* SOUTH32 HAS PARTICIPATION RIGHTS IN FUTURE FINANCINGS AT 20 PERCENT TO 40 PERCENT TO A MAXIMUM OWNERSHIP OF 19.9 PERCENT IN CO

* EXPECTS TO ADVANCE DEVELOPMENT OF ARCTIC AND BORNITE PROJECTS IN AMBLER MINING DISTRICT​