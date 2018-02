BRIEF-Trimas Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.31 Excluding Items

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Trimas Corp:

* TRIMAS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 SALES ROSE 5.2 PERCENT TO $195.2 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.60 TO $1.75

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.09

* ‍Q4 2017 INCLUDED ONE-TIME TAX CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $12.7 MILLION, OR $0.28 PER SHARE​ DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM

* ‍EFFECTIVE WITH Q1 2018, CO TO REALIGN ITS REPORTING SEGMENT STRUCTURE FROM FOUR SEGMENTS TO THREE​

* ‍WILL COMBINE ENERGY & ENGINEERED COMPONENTS SEGMENTS INTO SINGLE SEGMENT, TITLED SPECIALTY PRODUCTS

* ‍ANTICIPATE ORGANIC SALES TO INCREASE ABOUT 3%, FREE CASH FLOW TO BE GREATER THAN 120% OF NET INCOME IN 2018​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.32, REVENUE VIEW $192.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: