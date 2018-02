BRIEF-Trimble Acquires E-Builder To Expand Construction Management Solutions

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Trimble Inc:

* TRIMBLE ACQUIRES E-BUILDER TO EXPAND ITS CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS

* TRIMBLE INC - ‍E-BUILDER BUSINESS WILL BE REPORTED AS PART OF BUILDINGS AND INFRASTRUCTURE SEGMENT​

* TRIMBLE INC - ALL CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF $500 MILLION FOR DEAL WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH A NEW $300 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH

* TRIMBLE INC - EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2019 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE.

* TRIMBLE INC - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE TO TRIMBLE‘S Q1 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE BY $0.01 PER SHARE

* TRIMBLE INC - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE TO FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE BY $0.02 TO $0.03 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: