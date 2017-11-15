BRIEF-Trimble announces new share repurchase authorization

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Trimble Inc
* Trimble announces new share repurchase authorization
* Trimble Inc - approved a new share repurchase program authorizing up to $600 million in repurchases of company’s common stock
* Trimble Inc - board of directors has approved a new share repurchase program authorizing up to $600 million in repurchases of company’s common stock
* Trimble Inc - new authorization does not have an expiration date and replaces prior authorization of $400 million, which was recently completed
* Trimble Inc - authorization does not have an expiration date and replaces prior authorization of $400 million, which was recently completed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)