BRIEF-TriMetals Mining Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement To Raise Up To CAD$1,500,000

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Trimetals Mining Inc:

* TRIMETALS MINING ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO RAISE UP TO CAD$1,500,000

* TRIMETALS MINING INC - ‍NET PROCEEDS FROM PRIVATE PLACEMENT WILL BE USED FOR EXPLORATION OF COMPANY'S GOLD SPRINGS PROJECT IN NEVADA​