BRIEF-Trinity Industries To Spin-Off Company's Infrastructure-Related Businesses

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Trinity Industries Inc:

* TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC. ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO SPIN-OFF COMPANY’S INFRASTRUCTURE-RELATED BUSINESSES

* TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC - INCREASE IN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM $250 MILLION TO $500 MILLION OVER TWO YEARS

* TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC - ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 13 CENTS PER SHARE

* TRINITY INDUSTRIES - SEPARATION PLANNED AS TAX-FREE SPIN-OFF DEAL TO CO‘S SHAREHOLDERS

* TRINITY INDUSTRIES - NEW $500 MILLION PROGRAM WILL BE EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018 THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2019

* TRINITY INDUSTRIES - CO‘S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO BE COMPRISED PRIMARILY OF RAIL-RELATED BUSINESSES, MARKETED AS TRINITYRAI

* TRINITY INDUSTRIES - NEW CO TO BE FOCUSED ON INFRASTRUCTURE-RELATED PRODUCTS AND SERVICES