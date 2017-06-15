BRIEF-Trinseo to acquire API applicazioni Plastiche Industriali S.P.A.

June 15 (Reuters) - Trinseo Sa

* Trinseo to acquire API Applicazioni Plastiche Industriali S.P.A.

* Trinseo to acquire API Applicazioni Plastiche Industriali S.P.A.

* Trinseo sa - ‍trinseo is funding purchase of api's shares through its existing cash on hand​

* Trinseo sa - ‍transaction includes api's manufacturing and research facility at mussolente, italy, and all of api's business, employees and assets​

* Trinseo sa - ‍api management team and employees will join trinseo's performance plastics business​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: