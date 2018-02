Feb 12 (Reuters) - Trio-Tech International:

* TRIO-TECH FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER NET INCOME DOUBLES TO $0.18 PER SHARE AS REVENUE INCREASES 16%

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18

* Q2 REVENUE ROSE 16 PERCENT TO $10.55 MILLION