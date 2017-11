Nov 9 (Reuters) - Trio-tech International

* Trio-Tech fiscal 2018 first quarter net income doubles to $0.16 per share on 22.0 pct revenue gain versus 2017 first quarter

* Q1 earnings per share $0.16

* ‍For Q1, revenue increased to $10.9 million compared to revenue of $8.9 million for same quarter last year​