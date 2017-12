BRIEF-Tripadvisor Entered Amendment To Employment Agreement With Respect To Employment Agreement Of CEO Stephen Kaufer

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Tripadvisor Inc:

* TRIPADVISOR-EFFECTIVE NOV 28, TRIPADVISOR, LLC ENTERED AMENDMENT TO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT OF CEO STEPHEN KAUFER

* TRIPADVISOR- ‍AMENDMENT TO PROVIDE THAT KAUFER‘S ANNUAL BASE SALARY WILL BE INCREASED FROM $700,000 TO $800,000, EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018 - SEC FILING​

* TRIPADVISOR INC - ‍ AMENDMENT TO PROVIDE THAT TERM KAUFER‘S EMPLOYMENT WILL BE EXTENDED TO MARCH 31, 2023​

* TRIPADVISOR INC - ‍ TRIPADVISOR, LLC ALSO ENTERED AMENDMENT TO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT OF CFO ERNST TEUNISSEN

* TRIPADVISOR INC - ‍ AMENDMENT TO PROVIDE THAT TERM OF CEO AND SENIOR VP TEUNISSEN'S EMPLOYMENT WILL BE EXTENDED TO MARCH 31, 2021​