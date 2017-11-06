BRIEF-TripAdvisor sees low-single digit consolidated revenue growth for 2017‍​

Nov 6 (Reuters) - TripAdvisor Inc

* TripAdvisor Inc sees about flat click-based, transaction revenue growth and lowsingle digit consolidated revenue growth for 2017‍​

* TripAdvisor - maintain 2017 adjusted EBITDA outlook of flat to down compared to 2016‍​

* TripAdvisor - expect that the year-over-year adjusted EBITDA performance in Q4 will improve relative to Q3

* TripAdvisor - expect recent trends in click-based, transaction revenue, associated performance-based marketing spend to continue into 2018

* TripAdvisor - in non-hotel segment, expect continued growth in 2018

* FY2017 revenue view $1.59 billion