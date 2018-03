March 2 (Reuters) - Triple Point Social Housing Reit Plc :

* ‍EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS 3.94 PENCE FOR PERIOD​ JUNE 12 TO DEC 31

* ‍PLANS TO DECLARE MAIDEN DIVIDEND OF 1.0 PENCE PER SHARE IN RESPECT OF PERIOD FROM IPO TO 31 DEC 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)