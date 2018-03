BRIEF-Triple Point Social Says To Raise Up To 200 Million Stg Via Placing

March 7 (Reuters) - Triple Point Social Housing Reit Plc :

* SAYS TO RAISE UP TO £200 MILLION VIA PLACING, OPEN OFFER AND OFFER FOR SUBSCRIPTION OF C SHARES

* MIGRATION OF ORDINARY SHARES TO PREMIUM SEGMENT OF OFFICIAL LIST

* SAYS TO MOVE THEIR TRADING VENUE TO PREMIUM SEGMENT OF MAIN MARKET OF LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

* SAYS ISSUE IS NOT UNDERWRITTEN

* UNDER OPEN OFFER, UP TO AGGREGATE 133.3 MILLION C SHARES WILL BE MADE AVAILABLE TO ELIGIBLE SHAREHOLDERS AT ISSUE PRICE

* SAYS ISSUE WILL PROVIDE COMPANY WITH FUNDS TO CAPITALISE ON INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES

* TINVESTMENT MANAGER EXPECTS TO DEPLOY NET PROCEEDS OF ISSUE SO THAT C SHARES CONVERT INTO ORDINARY SHARES BY 31 DEC

* ISSUE WILL PROVIDE ADDL CAPITAL, WHICH WILL BENEFIT FROM CONTINUED INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES IDENTIFIED BY DELEGATED INVESTMENT MANAGER

* COMPANY'S ASSETS WILL BE FURTHER DIVERSIFIED ACROSS GEOGRAPHY, APPROVED PROVIDERS AND DIFFERENT SUB-SECTORS WITHIN SOCIAL HOUSING