Dec 14 (Reuters) - Tristar Gold Inc:

* TRISTAR GOLD ANNOUNCES $3.0 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

* TRISTAR GOLD INC- WILL OFFER FOR SALE UP TO 13.64 MILLION UNITS PURSUANT TO OFFERING, PRICED AT $0.22 PER UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: