BRIEF-TriState Capital reports Q2 earnings per share $0.29

July 19 (Reuters) - TriState Capital Holdings Inc

* TriState Capital reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.29

* Q2 revenue rose 13.2 percent to $33.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* TriState Capital Holdings Inc qtrly net interest income of $22.0 million grew a record $3.8 million, or 20.9%, from year-ago quarter

* TriState Capital Holdings Inc - Chartwell assets under management totaled $8.0 billion at June 30, 2017, compared to $8.2 billion at March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: