BRIEF-Trius Investments appoints Joel Freudman as CEO
September 26, 2017 / 10:42 PM / in 22 days

BRIEF-Trius Investments appoints Joel Freudman as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Trius Investments Inc:

* Trius announces leadership changes and strategic update

* Gordon Wheaton has resigned as President and Chief Executive Officer of Trius, and will continue as Chairman of Board.​

* Also intends to recruit and nominate an additional independent director in connection with its next shareholder meeting​

* Joel Freudman has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Trius

* ‍Damian Lopez has been appointed to Board as an independent director​

* Robert Harrison appointed as Corporate Secretary of Company, in addition to his current role as Chief Financial Officer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

