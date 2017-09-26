BRIEF-Trius Investments appoints Joel Freudman as CEO

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Trius Investments Inc:

* Trius announces leadership changes and strategic update

* Gordon Wheaton has resigned as President and Chief Executive Officer of Trius, and will continue as Chairman of Board.​

* Also intends to recruit and nominate an additional independent director in connection with its next shareholder meeting​

* Joel Freudman has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Trius

* ‍Damian Lopez has been appointed to Board as an independent director​

* Robert Harrison appointed as Corporate Secretary of Company, in addition to his current role as Chief Financial Officer​