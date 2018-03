Feb 28 (Reuters) - Trivago NV:

* TRIVAGO SAYS REDUCES NUMBER OF MANAGING DIRECTORS IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD FROM 6 TO 3 - SEC FILING‍​

* TRIVAGO - SUPERVISORY BOARD NOMINATE ROLF SCHRÖMGENS, JOHANNES THOMAS & AXEL HEFER AS MANAGING DIRECTORS OF CO FOR APPOINTMENT AT MEETING IN JUNE‍​