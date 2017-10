Sept 20 (Reuters) - Trivago NV:

* Says on Sept 15, co received resignation of Dara Khosrowshahi as member and chairman of the company’s Supervisory Board‍​

* Says elected Mark Okerstrom, President and Chief Executive Officer of Expedia to replace Dara Khosrowshahi as Chairman of the Supervisory Board

* Says on Sept 18, co’s Supervisory Board approved resignation of Khosrowshahi as member and chairman of co’s Supervisory Board - SEC filing‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2xvyIKi) Further company coverage: