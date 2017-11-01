BRIEF-Tronc Inc posts Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Tronc Inc
* Tronc Inc reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.17
* Q3 earnings per share $0.06
* Q3 revenue fell 6.6 percent to $353.1 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.525 billion to $1.54 billion
* Tronc Inc - digital only subscribers were 265,000 in Q3 2017, up 95 pct year-over-year
* Tronc Inc sees FY adjusted EBITDA in a range of $189 to $195 million
* Tronc Inc says total Q3 2017 average monthly unique visitors were 81.3 million, up 36 pct from prior-year quarter