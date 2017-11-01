FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tronc Inc posts Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.17
November 1, 2017 / 9:48 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-Tronc Inc posts Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Tronc Inc

* Tronc Inc reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

* Q3 earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 revenue fell 6.6 percent to $353.1 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.525 billion to $1.54 billion

* Tronc Inc - ‍digital only subscribers were 265,000 in Q3 2017, up 95 pct year-over-year​

* Tronc Inc sees FY ‍adjusted EBITDA in a range of $189 to $195 million​

* Tronc Inc says ‍total Q3 2017 average monthly unique visitors were 81.3 million, up 36 pct from prior-year quarter​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
