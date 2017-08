Aug 2 (Reuters) - Tronc Inc

* Tronc Inc reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.36

* Q2 earnings per share $0.21

* Q2 revenue fell 8.6 percent to $369.8 million

* Tronc Inc says 2017 full year guidance for total revenues has been confirmed as a range of $1.54 to $1.56 billion

* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA in a range of $189 to $195 million