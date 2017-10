Sept 15 (Reuters) - Tronox Ltd-

* Tronox announces offering of $450 million aggregate principal amount of 5.750% Senior Notes

* Tronox ltd- has priced its offering of $450 million aggregate principal amount of 5.750% Senior Notes due 2025 through its subsidiary, Tronox Finance plc

* Tronox ltd- proceeds of notes are expected to fund redemption of outstanding amount of $900 million aggregate principal amount of 6.375% Senior Notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: