Nov 13 (Reuters) - Trovagene Inc:

* Trovagene announces activation of first clinical trial site in phase 1B/2 acute myeloid leukemia (AML) trial for PCM-075

* Trovagene Inc - ‍trial will enroll subjects in phase 1B who have relapsed or have resistant disease to no more than three prior regimens​