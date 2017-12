Dec 15 (Reuters) - Trovagene Inc:

* TROVAGENE PRICES $4.5 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING

* PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF 15 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK, COMMON WARRANTS TO PURCHASE UP TO 15 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

* EACH SHARE OF COMMON STOCK SOLD TOGETHER WITH COMMON WARRANT TO PURCHASE ONE SHARE OF COMMON STOCK AT $0.30/SHARE & COMMON WARRANT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: