BRIEF-Trovagene reports agreement to utilize trovera® ctdna tests and services in cancer clinical trials

June 22 (Reuters) - Trovagene Inc:

* Trovagene announces agreement with global biopharmaceutical company to utilize trovera® ctdna tests and services in cancer clinical trials

* Trovagene Inc - entered into an agreement with a biopharmaceutical company to provide trovera urine circulating tumor dna biomarker tests and services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: